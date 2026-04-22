Mergim Vojvoda Injury: Sustains muscular injury

Vojvoda will be sidelined for two to three weeks due to a flexor strain in his thigh, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Vojvoda will have to miss at least a pair of fixtures after getting hurt in training. He has come off the bench in his last three appearances and has been an unused sub in three of the last six rounds. Ignace Van der Brempt, Ivan Smolcic, Assane Diao and Jesus Rodriguez could enjoy an uptick in minutes, as Vojvoda can play in multiple roles.