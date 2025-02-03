Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mergim Vojvoda headshot

Mergim Vojvoda Injury: Transfers to Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:45am

Vojvoda has officially signed a contract until 2028 with Como after leaving Torino.

Vojvoda starred regularly up until a few weeks ago when he suffered a calf issue that could cost him a couple more games. He'll be an extra option on both wings and especially the right one behind Ignace van der Brempt (thigh). He tallied 11 chances created, 40 crosses (nine accurate), 11 tackles and 21 clearances in 17 showings (12 starts).

Mergim Vojvoda
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now