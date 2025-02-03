Mergim Vojvoda Injury: Transfers to Como

Vojvoda has officially signed a contract until 2028 with Como after leaving Torino.

Vojvoda starred regularly up until a few weeks ago when he suffered a calf issue that could cost him a couple more games. He'll be an extra option on both wings and especially the right one behind Ignace van der Brempt (thigh). He tallied 11 chances created, 40 crosses (nine accurate), 11 tackles and 21 clearances in 17 showings (12 starts).