Mergim Vojvoda News: Another goal contribution

Vojvoda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Torino.

Vojvoda recorded a goal contribution for a third consecutive game, as he delivered a cross to Tasos Douvikas, who headed home the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of play. Vojvoda also topped 30 completed passes for a third consecutive game and came up with his first tackle won in five appearances. Additionally, this was his second straight outing with a blocked shot.