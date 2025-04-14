Fantasy Soccer
Mergim Vojvoda headshot

Mergim Vojvoda News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Vojvoda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Torino.

Vojvoda recorded a goal contribution for a third consecutive game, as he delivered a cross to Tasos Douvikas, who headed home the only goal of the match in the 38th minute of play. Vojvoda also topped 30 completed passes for a third consecutive game and came up with his first tackle won in five appearances. Additionally, this was his second straight outing with a blocked shot.

