Mergim Vojvoda News: Comes in late in Napoli tilt

Vojvoda (thigh) had three passes and no further stats in four minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Napoli.

Vojvoda shook off a muscular problem in a hurry, but didn't get a lot of minutes in his first game back. He'll compete with Ivan Smolcic, Assane Diao and Martin Baturina in multiple roles the rest of the way. He has recorded three chances created, 16 crosses (one accurate) and five tackles (zero won) in his last five outings (one start), interrupting his string of games with at least one in each stat due to his scarce playing time in this one.