Mergim Vojvoda News: Disqualified for Venezia game

Vojvoda had one off-target shot, one interception, one clearance and one block and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Roma.

Vojvoda almost scored with a neat strike that hit the post in the final minutes but will be unavailable against Venezia on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. He has played second fiddle to Ivan Smolcic at right-back while Ignace van der Brempt (thigh) was on the mend since switching sides.