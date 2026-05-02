Mergim Vojvoda News: Makes bench Saturday

Vojvoda (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Vojvoda has returned to the squad after missing one fixture with no late setback emerging to disrupt his comeback, slotting back into the depth role he has occupied across multiple wing positions this season. The versatile player has come off the bench in three of the last six matches he was available for, and a return to that familiar standing is in line with his recent usage pattern within the squad. He has sent in at least one cross in seven straight outings, amassing 22 deliveries, seven chances created and six clearances over that span, giving the coaching staff a useful option to call upon from the bench.