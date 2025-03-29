Fantasy Soccer
Mergim Vojvoda headshot

Mergim Vojvoda News: Provides helper in Empoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:50pm

Vojvoda assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate), two clearances and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Empoli.

Vojvoda got the nod for the first time since switching sides in January, starting over Ivan Smolcic and Ignace Van der Brempt and was a force on offense, pacing his team in key passes connecting with Tasos Douvikas after breaking free on the flank. He hadn't done much in his two previous appearances after the transfer, as he was coming off an injury.

Mergim Vojvoda
Como

