Mergim Vojvoda News: Scores in road win

Vojvoda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Monza. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Vojvoda scored in the 51st minute to give Como the 3-1 lead with his first goal in the season. The right-back helped on defense as well with the second-most clearances (three) for his side. He also received his sixth yellow card in the proccess, though.