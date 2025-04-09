Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mergim Vojvoda headshot

Mergim Vojvoda News: Scores in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Vojvoda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Monza. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Vojvoda scored in the 51st minute to give Como the 3-1 lead with his first goal in the season. The right-back helped on defense as well with the second-most clearances (three) for his side. He also received his sixth yellow card in the proccess, though.

Mergim Vojvoda
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now