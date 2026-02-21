Mergim Vojvoda News: Scores opening goal

Vojvoda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Juventus.

Vojvoda snapped a 15 game league goal drought with the opener, his second goal of the season. The defender has shown his versatility by taking on more attacking responsibilities after primarily playing right back last season. In his last 11 appearances, he has been benched just twice, tallying six shots and 16 chances created.