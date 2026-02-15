Mergim Vojvoda News: Solid outing in Fiorentina bout

Vojvoda created two scoring chances and had three crosses (one accurate), one interception and two clearances in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Vojvoda got the call for the third contest in a row, starring as a fullback, but he still put up okay numbers in the final third. He has to compete with several teammates but has made the starting lineup in five of the last six matches, posting five shots (zero on target), six chances created and 12 crosses (five accurate).