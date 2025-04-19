Mergim Vojvoda News: Swings in five crosses against Lecce

Vojvoda won two of three tackles and recorded five crosses (zero accurate), two clearances and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Vojvoda couldn't make the stat sheet like in the previous three games but was still active down the flank and led his team in deliveries, but he wasn't very precise. He has scored once, assisted twice and totaled five chances created, 14 crosses (two accurate) and five tackles (three won) in the last four fixtures, contributing to two clean sheets.