Mergim Vojvoda News: Swings in two crosses versus Milan

Vojvoda recorded two crosses (one accurate), one interception and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Vojvoda played on the left wing as the coach changed the scheme, but he continued to put up his usual numbers on both ends. He has tallied four shots (one on target), seven chances created and nine accurate (four accurate) in the last five matches (four starts). He's the most utilized among the Como fullbacks thanks to his versatility.