Merih Demiral News: Ready to lead Turkiye's back line

Demiral has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to be manager Montella's first-choice center-back throughout the competition.

Demiral made 20 Saudi Pro League appearances for Al-Ahli this season, contributing two goals and one assist in what was another impressive campaign for the Turkish defensive stalwart. The former Juventus defender brings physical dominance, leadership and the experience of having played at the very highest levels of European football with the Old Lady and Atalanta before his move to Saudi Arabia, making him the undisputed defensive leader for the national team. Demiral heads into the World Cup as Turkiye's most important defender and the player coach Montella will rely on to organise and inspire the back line throughout the competition.