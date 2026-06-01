Merih Demiral headshot

Merih Demiral News: Ready to lead Turkiye's back line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Demiral has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to be manager Montella's first-choice center-back throughout the competition.

Demiral made 20 Saudi Pro League appearances for Al-Ahli this season, contributing two goals and one assist in what was another impressive campaign for the Turkish defensive stalwart. The former Juventus defender brings physical dominance, leadership and the experience of having played at the very highest levels of European football with the Old Lady and Atalanta before his move to Saudi Arabia, making him the undisputed defensive leader for the national team. Demiral heads into the World Cup as Turkiye's most important defender and the player coach Montella will rely on to organise and inspire the back line throughout the competition.

Merih Demiral
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merih Demiral See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merih Demiral See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
54 days ago
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA EURO 2020: Turkey v. Italy Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 9, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Juventus Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Juventus Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 6, 2020