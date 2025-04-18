Fantasy Soccer
Merlin Rohl headshot

Merlin Rohl Injury: Available against Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Rohl (heel) is available for Saturday's game against Hoffenheim, coach Julian Schuster said in the press conference. "Yes, absolutely. The last week of training was good, he's confirmed that now. That's why he can be an option for the weekend."

Rohl has fully recovered from his illness and heel problems and is now back available for Saturday's game. He had been a regular starter for Freiburg prior to his injuries that kept him out for five games and will likely reclaim that starting spot in the upcoming matches.

Merlin Rohl
SC Freiburg

