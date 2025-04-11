Merlin Rohl Injury: Could be back against Gladbach

Rohl could be back for Saturday's game against Gladbach after training with the team this week and recovering from a foot injury and a recent infection, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.

Rohl has been motivated and training well this week and will likely be a late call for Saturday's game. This is good news for the team since he has been a regular starter this season. That said, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting XI and will likely build his fitness off the bench in the upcoming games, with Lucas Holer maintaining a larger role in the frontline.