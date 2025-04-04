Merlin Rohl Injury: Hopes to train next week

Rohl is still dealing with his illness and hasn't resumed team training yet. He has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, and coach Julian Schuster hopes he will be back in training next week. "Merlin has been affected, he's still on his own. We hope he can join us again next week; that would be great."

