Merlin Rohl headshot

Merlin Rohl Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Rohl (undisclosed) is still sidelined and will not be available for Saturday's match against Mainz, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.

Rohl will miss a second straight game due to injury and does not have a clear timeline for his return. His absence will impact the starting lineup as he has been a regular starter since the start of 2025. Lucas Holer is expected to replace him until he recovers.

Merlin Rohl
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
