Merlin Rohl Injury: Still sidelined
Rohl (undisclosed) is still sidelined and will not be available for Saturday's match against Mainz, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.
Rohl will miss a second straight game due to injury and does not have a clear timeline for his return. His absence will impact the starting lineup as he has been a regular starter since the start of 2025. Lucas Holer is expected to replace him until he recovers.
