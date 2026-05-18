Merlin Rohl News: Nets goal

Rohl scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Sunderland.

Rohl came up with the opening goal Sunday before his club's eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. The midfielder earned his third straight start as well, seemingly earning a starting role after a great match against Manchester City. This does give him his first goal contribution all season, coming after 15 appearances (five starts).