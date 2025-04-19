Merlin Rohl News: On bench Saturday
Rohl (heel) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim.
Rohl was expected to be available for Saturday's game after recovering from illness and a heel injury. He was a regular starter before the injury but will likely need time to regain full match fitness. He is expected to build up his minutes gradually off the bench before pushing to reclaim a starting role for Freiburg.
