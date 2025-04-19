Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Merlin Rohl headshot

Merlin Rohl News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Rohl (heel) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim.

Rohl was expected to be available for Saturday's game after recovering from illness and a heel injury. He was a regular starter before the injury but will likely need time to regain full match fitness. He is expected to build up his minutes gradually off the bench before pushing to reclaim a starting role for Freiburg.

Merlin Rohl
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now