Mert Komur News: Assists versus Monchengladbach

Komur assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Monchengladbach.

Komur made the starting lineup for the first time since March 7 and took advantage of the opportunity to set up Robin Fellhauer's 42nd-minute goal during the win. The young attacker ended a nine-game drought in terms of direct contributions and added to his season total of four assists, which represents the second-best record on the team. Moreover, the four shots were his highest single-game mark since Oct. 4.