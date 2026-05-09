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Mert Komur News: Assists versus Monchengladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Komur assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win over Monchengladbach.

Komur made the starting lineup for the first time since March 7 and took advantage of the opportunity to set up Robin Fellhauer's 42nd-minute goal during the win. The young attacker ended a nine-game drought in terms of direct contributions and added to his season total of four assists, which represents the second-best record on the team. Moreover, the four shots were his highest single-game mark since Oct. 4.

Mert Komur
FC Augsburg
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