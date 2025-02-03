Fantasy Soccer
Mert Komur News: Nets first of the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Komur scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC St. Pauli.

Komur earned a goal contribution for a second consecutive game, as he buried his first goal in nine appearances this season. This also marked the second time in four outings that he recorded a shot on target, but it was the first time in three outings that he did not register an accurate cross.

