Mert Komur News: Nets first of the season

Komur scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC St. Pauli.

Komur earned a goal contribution for a second consecutive game, as he buried his first goal in nine appearances this season. This also marked the second time in four outings that he recorded a shot on target, but it was the first time in three outings that he did not register an accurate cross.