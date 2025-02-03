Meschack Elia News: Loaned with option to buy

Elia has been loaned to Nantes from Young Boys, according to his new club.

Elia has exited Young Boys for the rest of the season, joining Nantes on loan with an option to buy. He has appeared in 200 matches for the Swiss club, scoring 43 goals in the process. This season he has appeared 15 times, although he only has one assist. That said, he will have to work into a role with his new club, unlikely to see any starting time immediately and fit in as more of a rotational option.