Meshaal Barsham News: Looking to play at World Cup

Barsham will be in the main option to guard Qatar's goal during the upcoming World Cup, marking his second inclusion in the country's roster for the international competition.

Barsham should once again serve as Qatar's goalkeeper after making consistent appearances over the past few years. The 28-year-old combines solid shot-stopping quality with experience in high-profile international competitions, including the previous World Cup and multiple continental tournaments. While clean sheets may be difficult to come by against stronger opposition, he could remain somewhat relevant through sheer save volume. Despite his firm position in the lineup, he went through some struggles in the qualifying stage, where he stopped 54 percent of all shots on target he faced.