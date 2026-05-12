Mezian Soares Mesloub News: Scores on debut

Soares Mesloub scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Nantes.

Soares scored the team's only goal in the match which was his first in the league as well. The 16-year-old scored with his only shot on goal which he had just five seconds after entering the field. While doing so, Soares becomes the youngest player in the history of Ligue 1 to score a goal on debut.