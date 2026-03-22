Micael News: First goal of season
Micael scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.
Micael recorded his first goal for Inter Miami on Sunday, which was only his third career MLS goal. He's been a solid option at center back since joining the team on loan, recording 16 clearances with eight tackles and seven interceptions in four matches (four starts).
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