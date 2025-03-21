Michael Adedokun News: Joins Lexington SC on loan

Adedokun has joined Lexington SC on loan until the end of the 2025 season, his parent club announced. "We targeted this opportunity for Michael so he could get playing time to help him progress. We wish him success this season in this league. He will return to the Club with additional experience," said CF Montreal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

Adedokun was selected by CF Montreal 13th overall in the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 20. He led Ohio State with 11 goals and 11 assists last season, helping the team win the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. However, he has yet to make an appearance in MLS and will likely see significant playing time with his new club to gain experience.