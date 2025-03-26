Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Aiming return against Toulouse

Murillo (hamstring) has been recovering well from his injury and is aiming for a return in the clash against Toulouse, according to RMC Sport.

Murillo suffered a hamstring injury against Nantes and has missed the last two league games. He is expected to aim for a return in the game against Toulouse on April. 12 or in the following match against Monaco if he is not fully fit. The defender has been essential to the defense this season, unexpectedly becoming the undisputed starter on the right side of the back three. His absence has forced the coach to make changes in defense, with Luiz Felipe, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Valentin Rongier seeing increased playing time in his place.