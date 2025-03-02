Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Leaves match early

Murillo registered one cross (zero accurate) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Nantes. He was injured and subbed out in the 24th minute.

Murillo's night ended at the 24th minute following an injury that forced him to retire from the match. He had been able to start the last six games in a row, totaling a goal with 12 clearances and 13 crosses (two accurate) in that span.