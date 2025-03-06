Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Out until international break

Murillo (hamstring) was forced off in Sunday's 2-0 win against Nantes with an injury that has been diagnosed as serious. He is expected to be sidelined for approximately five weeks, ruling him out until after the international break, La Minute OM reports.

Murillo underwent a scan that confirmed a serious hamstring injury, ruling him out for several weeks. He is expected to return after the international break. The Panamanian has been a regular starter this season, and his absence will force a change in the back three. Former captain Valentin Rongier could step into defense after coach Roberto De Zerbi mentioned this as an option, citing the midfielder's importance in this season's victories.