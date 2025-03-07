Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Signs contract extension until 2028

Murillo has signed a contract extension with Olympique de Marseille, keeping him at the club until 2028, the club announced.

Murillo has been a regular starter this season, performing well under new coach Roberto de Zerbi, who appreciates the Panamanian in his back three. The defender has scored one goal and provided two assists in 23 appearances, with 20 starts. The contract extension highlights the trust the club has in him for the future.