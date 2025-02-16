Michael Amir Murillo News: Scores goal in victory

Murillo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 win over St. Etienne.

Murillo scored his first goal of the season in the second half on Saturday and could have added another if his powerful shot hadn't hit the post. This goal rewards the solid performances Murillo has delivered in recent weeks. The defender has contributed nine tackles, seven clearances, and 10 crosses over his last four games. He has become a fan favorite due to his dedication and consistent high-level performances. He will aim to continue this strong form against Auxerre on Saturday.