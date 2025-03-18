Michael Boxall Injury: Called up with New Zealand

Boxall has been called up by New Zealand for the match against Fiji for the World Cup qualifications on March 21.

Boxall has been an undisputed starter for Minnesota's defense this season helping his team secure two clean sheets in four games but will miss Saturday's match against LA Galaxy due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Salt Lake on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Nicolas Romero likely starting in central defense for that game.