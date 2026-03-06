Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall Injury: Out with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Boxall (groin) is out for Saturday's match against Nashville, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Boxall will not be with his team Saturday after what was thought to be a substitution for precautionary reasons, instead missing with a groin injury. He is a starting defender, so this will force a change, with Carlos Harvey as a likely replacement until fit again.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
