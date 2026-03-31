Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall Injury: Remains out for Galaxy clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Boxall (groin) is not ready to return in the upcoming meeting with LA Galaxy, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.

Boxall will miss a fourth consecutive league game after starting in the initial two contests of the year. This issue implies a difficult situation for a back line that allowed nine goals over the last three matches without him. All of Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero could continue to play in a three-man central defense until Boxall is available.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
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