Michael Boxall Injury: Remains out for Galaxy clash

Boxall (groin) is not ready to return in the upcoming meeting with LA Galaxy, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.

Boxall will miss a fourth consecutive league game after starting in the initial two contests of the year. This issue implies a difficult situation for a back line that allowed nine goals over the last three matches without him. All of Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero could continue to play in a three-man central defense until Boxall is available.