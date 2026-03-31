Michael Boxall Injury: Remains out for Galaxy clash
Boxall (groin) is not ready to return in the upcoming meeting with LA Galaxy, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.
Boxall will miss a fourth consecutive league game after starting in the initial two contests of the year. This issue implies a difficult situation for a back line that allowed nine goals over the last three matches without him. All of Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero could continue to play in a three-man central defense until Boxall is available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Boxall See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and TacticsYesterday
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VFebruary 19, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Boxall See More