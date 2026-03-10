Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall Injury: Still sidelined in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Boxall (adductor) has yet to return to normal work with the team after missing the previous game against Nashville due to injury, Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press reports.

Boxall is unlikely to see action in the immediate future while he continues to struggle with a muscle injury. He had started in the initial two matches of the 2026 MLS campaign, tallying 14 clearances and two blocks in that span. Devin Padelford and Carlos Harvey are the current candidates to feature alongside Morris Duggan in the middle of the defense with Boxall out.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
