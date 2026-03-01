Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall Injury: Taken off as precautionary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Boxall was subbed off due to a suspected head injury in the 77th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Cincinnati, reports Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Boxall was hit in the face by Tom Barlow, which resulted in him leaving the match with a suspected head injury. The good news is he was alert after the match, which may indicate the sub was strictly for precaution. He was having a solid match prior to that, making six clearances with two interceptions to keep the clean sheet vs Cincinnati.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Boxall
