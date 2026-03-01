Michael Boxall Injury: Taken off as precautionary
Boxall was subbed off due to a suspected head injury in the 77th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win versus FC Cincinnati, reports Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.
Boxall was hit in the face by Tom Barlow, which resulted in him leaving the match with a suspected head injury. The good news is he was alert after the match, which may indicate the sub was strictly for precaution. He was having a solid match prior to that, making six clearances with two interceptions to keep the clean sheet vs Cincinnati.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Boxall See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VFebruary 19, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9October 3, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 30September 25, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Boxall See More