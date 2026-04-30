Michael Boxall Injury: Training with team
Boxall (groin) has returned to practice with the squad, according to pictures posted by the club Thursday.
Boxall appears to be in the final stages of his recovery after being inactive since Feb. 28. The veteran defender will aim to be an option at some point in upcoming fixtures, joining the competition for center-back spots with current starters Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero. Prior to the issue, Boxall tallied 14 clearances over 167 minutes of league pay in 2026.
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