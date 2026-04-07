Michael Boxall Injury: Working separately
Boxall (groin) was not yet in team training Tuesday as he continued to take part in partial exercise on the side, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.
Boxall will remain a late decision after failing to appear in the previous four MLS matchups due to an adductor issue. The center-back made two straight starts when he was available early in the season, tallying 14 clearances and two interceptions over that span. All of Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz and Nicolas Romero will likely retain starting positions until Boxall returns to contention.
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