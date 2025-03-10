Fantasy Soccer
Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall News: Assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Boxall assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against San Jose Earthquakes.

Boxall directed a loose ball into the box during the first half Saturday, setting up Minnesota's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over San Jose. in addition to his attacking output, the central defender led the team's clean sheet effort with nine clearances. Boxall has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Minnesota's first three league fixtures.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
