Michael Boxall News: Assists in victory

Boxall directed a loose ball into the box during the first half Saturday, setting up Minnesota's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over San Jose. in addition to his attacking output, the central defender led the team's clean sheet effort with nine clearances. Boxall has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Minnesota's first three league fixtures.