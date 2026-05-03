Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall News: Made return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Boxall had one clearance in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Boxall makes his return to the pitch Saturday after missing the last two months with an injury. He is typically a starter at center back, however will need to regain fitness before returning to the starting XI, making two start prior to his injury for Minnesota.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
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