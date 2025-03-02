Michael Boxall News: Six clearances, three interceptions
Boxall recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over CF Montreal.
The 2025 MLS season has commenced, and Boxall is still part of Minnesota United. Now multiple games into Minnesota United's newest season, he has logged 13 clearances, more than five for each appearance. Currently, all of Boxall's 2025 interceptions were recorded Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now