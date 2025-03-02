Fantasy Soccer
Michael Boxall headshot

Michael Boxall News: Six clearances, three interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Boxall recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over CF Montreal.

The 2025 MLS season has commenced, and Boxall is still part of Minnesota United. Now multiple games into Minnesota United's newest season, he has logged 13 clearances, more than five for each appearance. Currently, all of Boxall's 2025 interceptions were recorded Saturday.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
