Michael Carcelen Injury: Sidelined Saturday

Carcelen will sit out an unknown number of games, including Saturday's visit to San Luis, due to a right patellar tendon tear, his team reported Saturday.

Carcelen has been limited to a substitute role lately, so his absence will impact the squad's depth, with both Santiago Homenchenko and Bernardo Parra playing in central midfield. The Ecuadorian will continue to work on his recovery and could miss a few more contests in the short term. He had logged 53 passes, three chances created and two interceptions over 178 minutes of play this season.