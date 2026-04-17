Michael Carcelen headshot

Michael Carcelen Injury: Sidelined with muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Carcelen suffered a right rectus femoris myotendinous tear which will leave him out of action for an unknown period, the club announced Friday.

Carcelen will likely miss the remainder of the Clausura season with this problem, so he won't be able to improve on his four chances created, eight clearances, four interceptions and three tackles over 250 minutes of play. However, the Ecuadorian has been limited to a backup role lately, and his absence mainly affects the team's depth while Carlo Garcia and Santiago Homenchenko continue to feature in central midfield.

Michael Carcelen
Queretaro
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