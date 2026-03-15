Michael Carcelen News: Available off bench against Tigres
Carcelen (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's matchup versus Tigres.
Carcelen has rejoined the squad after a four-week absence and is now an option to replace either Carlo Garcia or Santiago Homenchenko in midfield. The Ecuadorian has played a minor role in recent months, but even if he's eventually given meaningful playing time, his value is limited mostly to a few passes and defensive actions.
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