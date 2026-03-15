Michael Carcelen headshot

Michael Carcelen News: Available off bench against Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Carcelen (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's matchup versus Tigres.

Carcelen has rejoined the squad after a four-week absence and is now an option to replace either Carlo Garcia or Santiago Homenchenko in midfield. The Ecuadorian has played a minor role in recent months, but even if he's eventually given meaningful playing time, his value is limited mostly to a few passes and defensive actions.

Michael Carcelen
Queretaro
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