Michael Collodi News: Allows three goals to San Diego

Collodi made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Collodi had a poor performance as he failed to stop a pair of penalty kicks and another shot from inside the box during the draw. The goalkeeper raised his season totals to nine saves and six goals conceded across four games. He'll aim to bounce back from an erratic start to the campaign next weekend against a Houston Dynamo side that scored multiple goals in two of its previous thee matches.