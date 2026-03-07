Michael Collodi News: Four saves in defeat

Collodi had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Collodi racked up four saves in Saturday's loss to LAFC and was the main reason Dallas managed to stay level until the 55th minute. The keeper turned away Denis Bouanga twice in the first half, handled Son Heung-Min's angled strike before the break, and then denied Bouanga once again early in the second half. He was finally beaten when David Martinez cut inside and ripped a left-footed curler into the top corner, a shot that left the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance. Collodi now sits on eight saves and one clean sheet through the first three matches of the season and will look to grab another shutout in Saturday's matchup with San Diego.