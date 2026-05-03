Michael Collodi News: Keeps clean sheet against Red Bulls

Collodi recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Collodi faced little trouble against an opponent that was wasteful in front of goal, leading to his third clean sheet in 11 MLS games this season. He has been rather inconsistent in terms of shot-stopping output but could remain valuable if his team continues to allow few goals in the future. The upcoming clash with Real Salt Lake may be a good chance for him to show his skills against a team that is averaging 7.0 shots on target per game.