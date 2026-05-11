Michael Collodi News: Makes three saves

Collodi made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake.

Collodi only made three saves while allowing just a goal during the win Saturday. He's conceded just two goals or less in each of the last seven appearance, seeing seven goals go on 20 saves and keeping two clean sheets in that span, including a penalty save. The keeper will face off with Vancouver for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.