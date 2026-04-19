Michael Collodi News: Makes two saves Saturday

Collodi registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Collodi came up with two saves in Saturday's 2-2 home draw against LA Galaxy, first turning away a Gabriel Pec free kick before producing a sharp reaction stop on a Joseph Paintsil effort in the second half, though he was eventually beaten by Lucas Sanabria's deflected finish and Paintsil's top-corner rocket in first-half stoppage time. Dallas were up 2-0 heading into the closing minutes of the opening half before conceding twice in under five minutes, with Collodi left exposed on both goals given the defensive collapse in front of him. He now sits at 20 saves through eight MLS starts this season as Dallas stretch their unbeaten run to five straight matches.