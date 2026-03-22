Michael Collodi News: Survives first half onslaught
Collodi allowed three goals while making a save during Saturday's 4-3 win over Houston.
Collodi allowed all three goals in the second half, but blanked Houston in the second 45 as Dallas came from behind for all three points. The keeper has allowed seven goals while combining for six saves over his last three starts. Dallas head to D.C. United in their next match April 4th.
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